According to Check Point Research (CPR), 102% more companies encountered ransomware in the first four months of 2021 than in the first half of 2020. We are talking about programs that, penetrating into a computer, encrypt all data and require a ransom for a key to decrypt.

The study authors called the jerk “overwhelming.” Since the beginning of April, experts have been monitoring ransomware attacks on more than 1,000 organizations on a weekly basis. For comparison: at the end of the first quarter of 2020, this figure was below 600.

So far there is no reason to reduce the number of attacks, said Sergey Zabula, head of the group of systems engineers working with partners of Check Point Software Technologies in Russia. According to him, a 100% increase in the number of incidents can be observed at the end of 2021.

“Attackers will continue to invent new, more sophisticated attacks to grow their businesses and steal large sums of money. And if companies do not pay special attention to training their employees and increasing the level of cybersecurity of the organization as a whole, the amount of damage will grow, ”the specialist said.

ESET data also speaks of a twofold increase in the number of incidents involving ransomware viruses in 2021, Vitaly Zemskikh, CTO of the company in Russia and the CIS, told Izvestia. According to him, the trend is growing due to neglect of information security in many organizations.

Another reason for the popularity of the method is related to the fact that ransomware viruses are one of the most understandable ways of commercializing efforts for hackers, added Dmitry Galov, cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky Lab.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Big push: ransomware hacker activity doubled in 2021