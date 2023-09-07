Dina Mahmoud (London)

“There is no alternative for Afghanistan but more harmony and cooperation with its surroundings.” A shout made by a number of experts and observers of Afghan affairs, in light of intense regional and international efforts aimed at extending a helping hand to the citizens of this country, to turn the page on the consequences of the unrest and conflicts that have swept their homeland, despite over more than four decades.

Experts assert that getting out of the political, security and humanitarian crises that have afflicted Afghanistan since the late seventies of the last century requires working to integrate it into the international economic system, by strengthening ties with the regional neighboring countries, and making it part of the existing groupings and blocs in its region. This goes hand in hand with continuing to support the Afghan people, and pushing towards obtaining guarantees to ensure that basic human rights and the rights of the various societal segments in Afghanistan are not violated. Pursuing this path will enhance the ability of Afghans to deal with current challenges, particularly on the humanitarian side.

The experts stressed that strengthening relations between the Afghan authorities and Central Asian countries on the economic level helps to establish stability in the region in general and in Afghanistan in particular, and will also contribute to preventing this country from becoming a weak state and strengthening its ability to maintain its sovereignty. and protect its territorial integrity.

At the same time, integrating Afghanistan into its regional system will enable it to live in peace with its neighbors and maintain security, which will prevent it from becoming a safe haven for terrorists, with the imminent danger that this poses to regional and international security.

The combination of circumstances that lead to the undermining of the sovereign institutions of a country and the collapse of its economy, make it a prey for international terrorist organizations, which in such a case will be able to move freely on the ground, recruit the potential terrorists they need, as well as launch their attacks across borders. This requires, according to the statements published by the “The Geopolitics” website, that the countries concerned with the stability of Afghanistan provide the necessary support to raise the level of development in it, by injecting the strengthening of the local economy, and intensifying humanitarian aid, especially for the poorest groups.

Two-thirds of Afghans need such aid, while more than 20 million of them suffer from hunger.

Experts point out that the international community and neighboring countries, in turn, will receive a “reward” for any efforts they engage in to improve conditions on the Afghan scene. A stable and secure Afghanistan can play a major role in diversifying trade and transport routes between the countries of Central Asia and the ports overlooking the Indian Ocean.

The importance of this factor is increasing, in light of the repercussions resulting from the Ukrainian crisis, and the complications surrounding international trade exchange operations, as well as the issue of providing the necessary logistical services, to carry out maritime shipping activities in particular. The experts concluded that despite the pivotal role that the Afghan people themselves must play in the development of their country, the contribution of the international community in this regard is indispensable, in order to ensure that Afghanistan becomes a stable country, capable of fulfilling its international obligations on the one hand, and ensures that it does not constitute a stronghold of transnational terrorism on the other hand.