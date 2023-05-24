Home page World

Heavy and swollen legs can become a serious burden for sufferers. But there are foods you should eat.

Kassel – Swollen legs appear in many of those affected, especially when the Temperatures are rising and summer is approaching shows from its most beautiful side. Actually a reason for high spirits, but a real problem for sufferers.

Vascular surgeon Francis Caputo from the Cleveland Clinic also knows that the reasons can be varied. On the clinic’s website, he emphasizes that leg swelling “can have 100 different causes.” But when should you act and are there foods that you should better put on your menu?

Summer edema: when to act if you have swollen legs

The surgeon emphasizes that it is not always necessary to see a doctor immediately if you have swollen legs in the summer. But there are symptoms that are warning signs. According to that MSD manual medical help should be sought for leg swelling if it persists or if the following warning signs appear:

Swelling in only one leg

shortness of breath

Significant pain or tenderness to touch

Sudden occurrence

coughing up blood

The manual also states: “People with warning signs should seek immediate medical attention. People with a history of heart, lung or kidney disease or who are pregnant should see a doctor within a few days even if there are no warning signs.”

Swollen legs in the heat: which foods are recommended

The graduate ecotrophologist Christina Wiedemann explains on the portal Eatsmarterthat edema can be caused by poor nutrition, among other factors. There are foods that have a dehydrating effect. This includes:

dates

cucumber

Parsely

melon

White and green asparagus

nettle tea

On the other hand, very salty foods should be taboo, according to the health portal Lifeline.

Edema in the heat: what else you can do about swollen legs

But there are other measures that can help with edema. According to the portal, those affected can try foot baths with alternating warm and cold water. Elevating your legs or cold leg wraps can also help.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

In addition, exercise can do you good. Cycling, jogging, walking or targeted muscle training are recommended. (slo)