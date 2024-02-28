Participants in the session “Environmentally friendly means of transportation for healthier cities,” which was held within the activities of the Middle East and North Africa Transport Conference and Exhibition in its fifth session, unanimously agreed on the importance of shifting the transportation sector to environmentally friendly vehicles for the sake of cities whose residents enjoy health, happiness, and satisfaction.

Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Bahrozyan, said: “At the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, we are working on a rapid transition to sustainable, environmentally friendly means of transportation that operate on electric energy, such as buses, taxis, and vehicles, and we have now reached an advanced stage in contracting for Electric buses, in addition to the metro and trams that operate on electric power, electric self-driving cruise vehicles, and electric air taxis as well,” adding: “We are always keen for Dubai to be an example not only for cities in the region, but for cities in the world as well.”

Director General of the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, Abdullah Al Marzouqi, said: “We must continue working to transform public transportation into sustainable and environmentally friendly means of transportation.” Arrigo Gianna, Executive Director of the Azianda Transportation Foundation in Milan, Italy, said: “It has become necessary to continue urging a wide segment of the population to use mass transportation, which we are working at the same time to transform into sustainable green means.”

Senior Vice President of the International Business Unit at Volvo, Dan Peterson, said: “To achieve a green transformation in transportation, we must make sustainability the most important element in this transformation while using appropriate advanced technologies and paying attention to the data belonging to the various parties that contribute to achieving this transformation.” Bio-important.”

Abdul Jabbar bin Salem, Senior Vice President at RETP for the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, said: “Sustainability should not be limited to the transition to green means of transportation, but rather the green transformation must be in most operations and services, which form an integral part.” From the work of public transportation.

At the conclusion of their session, the speakers stressed that the green transformation in mass transportation must be based on ambitious plans and clear and thoughtful strategies to achieve goals related to sustainability, achieve zero neutrality, and reduce the carbon footprint, to create a healthy environment for city residents around the world.