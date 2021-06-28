A group of international health scientists recommends banning menthol in tobacco products. Even small amounts of the substance can make it easier for smokers to inhale tobacco smoke. This makes smoking more attractive to young and novice smokers who are “not yet used to inhaling sharp, pungent tobacco smoke,” an international study found Monday. the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) participated in. Based on the results, they advise that even small amounts of menthol should no longer be allowed.

As of May last year, the minty taste in tobacco products has been banned. However, manufacturers were allowed to add small proportions; in Germany the substance is completely banned. Manufacturers are obliged to disclose to government authorities which substances are used in the products. They also had to do their own research into addictive and harmful additives in tobacco. It was concluded that small amounts of menthol do not facilitate inhalation of cigarette smoke. A group of international experts disprove that claim after a literature study and an assessment of the research reports.

The researchers state that they have evidence that even small amounts have a soothing effect and can therefore entice young people to light up a cigarette more quickly. According to the experts, the tobacco industry’s studies are too meager: relevant information would not have been included and the statistical analysis would be too limited. Based on this, the experts doubt the scientific reliability and governments should not use the studies to base policy on. The study was commissioned by the European Commission.