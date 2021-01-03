The Aviation Safety Network (ASN) aviation resource, which tracks accidents around the world, analyzed the results of 2020 and recognized it as one of the safest in the history of civil aviation. ASN survey results published on January 2 in Twitter…

In just a year, there were eight plane crashes in the world, which killed 314 passengers and one person on the ground.

The largest of them was the crash on January 8 of a Ukrainian Boeing-737 shot down during takeoff in Tehran, which killed 176 people. In second place, experts highlight the A320 disaster in Karachi on May 22. Then 97 people died on the plane and one on the ground.

As noted by ASN, in 2020 due to the pandemic, the number of flights carried out decreased by about 50% and approached the 1999 figures. In the same year, 43 plane crashes occurred in the world.

In 2019, plane crashes claimed the lives of 283 people, and in 2018 – 556 people. 2017 was recognized as the safest year in history, when 44 passengers and crew members died, and another 35 people on the ground.

The Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines flight Tehran-Kiev crashed on the morning of January 8, a few minutes after departure. Nine crew members and 167 passengers were killed.

According to the Iranian investigation, the tragedy occurred due to the human factor and an error in setting up one of the air defense systems, as a result of which, after the Ukrainian plane took off from the airport, two missiles were fired at it.

On July 30, it became known that Tehran agreed to pay compensation for the downed passenger plane. The Iranian authorities initially denied their responsibility, but later still admitted it.