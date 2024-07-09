Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

A popular travel destination for many Germans is facing the rapid spread of cockroaches. Health experts are particularly concerned about their resistance.

Palma – The mere thought of cockroaches sends a shiver down most people’s spines. And not without reason: They not only disgust many people, but Pests can also transmit diseases and thus pose a health risk. For this reason, the Spanish health authorities are now warning against cockroach infestations – because the small animals are spreading rapidly in the holiday country and on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.

Cockroaches are spreading rapidly in Spain – temperatures are causing population to rise

With picturesque bays and small towns as well as idyllic landscapes, the largest Balearic island of Mallorca is one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans. But anyone planning to spend their vacation on the Spanish island this summer should be prepared to encounter the odd cockroach. Because, as the health authority “Asociación Nacional de Empresas de Sanidad Ambiental” (ANECPLA) reports, the insects are multiplying rapidly throughout Spain, including on Mallorca.

Experts fear that combating the pests will be more difficult than in previous years due to climate change. This is reported by the Spanish portal Canarian Weekly. The high humidity and constant temperatures above 28 degrees in the warm months provide particularly good living conditions for the cockroaches. This has already led to the cockroaches’ life cycle accelerating exponentially and the population increasing, according to ANECPLA Director General Jorge Galván.

Cockroaches in hotel rooms can quickly spoil the holiday mood. In Spain, this is likely to affect tourists more frequently this summer. © IMAGO / blickwinkel & picture alliance/dpa | Clara Margais

Health experts alarmed: “Super cockroaches” are more resilient – ​​Balearic Islands particularly affected

For experts, this is a cause for concern, as in recent years “temperatures have been reaching ever higher levels, with the heat setting in mid-spring and only ending again in autumn.” This year, there were There was already a heatwave in Spain in December. Added to this is the resilience of the “super cockroaches”. According to the health authority, genetic mutations in recent years have made the insects less sensitive to common insecticides. This makes it more difficult to combat the growing population.

How RTL reported that the Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca, are particularly affected by the cockroach infestation. Compared to the previous year, the infestation with the insects increased by 37 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Such a sharp increase has not been documented in the rest of Spain.

Ten dangerous animals in Europe that holidaymakers should beware of View photo gallery

Health risks from cockroaches – Spain declares war on insects

The health authority therefore stresses the importance of proactive measures to combat the “super cockroaches”. Especially because the animals are not only a nuisance, but also pose “significant health risks”. Early intervention and consistent efforts are the only way to keep the uninvited island residents at bay during the summer months.

Cockroaches can transmit pathogens to food, which can pose health risks to humans if they come into contact with or are consumed. As the association Pesticide Action Network writes that cockroaches can transmit gastrointestinal diseases or hepatitis, but can also trigger allergies. Mallorca holidaymakers should therefore ensure that their hotel or holiday apartment is clean, avoid moisture build-up and always properly seal and pack away leftover food. The health authority also recommends closing off entry points for cockroaches, such as cracks or holes. (nbe)