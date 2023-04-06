The progress of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months has given rise to a new phenomenon: massive sharing through social networks of artificially generated images. Some, ultra-realistic and associated with political news, have caused confusion by being presented as authentic. Although to date there is no tool capable of accurately identifying this type of image, recontextualizing and identifying visual inconsistencies may be a way to detect them, experts explained to AFP.

With a few descriptive words, many artificial intelligence platforms, such as Midjourney, DALL-E, Stable Diffusion or Craiyon, generate an image from a huge database, constantly fed by user requests, these tools are capable of creating a many representations.

Many users use the technology for humorous and artistic purposes, while others choose to link those images with political news.

A flood of AI-produced images, for example, circulated on Twitter to illustrate authentic events, such as the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on March 20, 2023, or to visualize fictional situations, such as Pope Francis wearing a giant puffer jacket. .

Although most of the authors specify that the images are false, they have been spread out of context and even presented as authentic.

Tools have been created, or are still being developed, to try to detect these assemblies, but the results are still inconclusive, according to tests carried out by Afp.

“When an AI fully generates an image, it usually doesn’t take parts of a single photo. Thousands or even millions of photos are used to take into account billions of parameters, ”David Fischinger, an engineer at the Austrian Institute of Technology and an AI specialist, told Afp.

“An AI merges these images from its database, deconstructs them and then reconstructs a photo pixel by pixel; this means that in the rendered In the end, we no longer notice the difference between the original images,” Vincent Terrasi, co-founder of Draft & Goal, a company that launched an AI-generated content detector for universities, told Afp.

A photo’s metadata, which is like a file’s digital ID and can sometimes reveal the origin of an AI-generated image, isn’t helpful either. “Unfortunately, you can’t trust it because social networks systematically delete this information,” said Annalisa Verdoliva, a professor at the Federico II University of Naples and an AI specialist.

Back to image source

Experts point out that one way to detect the creation of an AI-generated image is to find its original context. In some cases, the creator highlights the use of technology and the tool used.

To do this, you have to try to identify the first time the photo was published on the Internet.

A reverse image search can help identify whether content has been indexed on search platforms. In this way it is possible to track old publications with the same photo.

This method allows, for example, to discover the origin of some images that have circulated widely on social networks and that show a confrontation between the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the police.

A reverse Google search of one of those photos led to a tweet from Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative site Bellingcat, posted on March 20, 2023.

In the continuation of the Twitter thread, Higgins explains that he created the series of images using the latest version of the Midjourney platform.

Even without finding the original record, reverse lookup can lead to a better quality version if the image has been cropped, modified, or has lost quality over time. The better quality the image has, the easier it will be to analyze it to find errors that reveal the editing.

Reverse image search has the advantage of revealing similar photos. That can be useful for comparing a suspicious photo with photos from trusted sources.

In the context of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, an unsourced photo circulated online showing the Russian president kneeling before the Chinese leader. However, the Italian journalist David Puente pointed out that the decoration of the room was very different from what can be seen in the coverage of the event, which raised doubts about the authenticity of the viral image.

A photo’s description and user comments can also be helpful in identifying a montage or recognizing an AI’s style. In the case of DALL-E, for example, he is known for his ultra-realistic designs, while Midjourney focuses more on famous people.

That can be useful for looking up an image in the tool used to create it. On some platforms, such as Midjourney, a detailed search between user exchanges and the automated program can locate the images. If the source could not be found and there is no indication of its context, look at the image itself.