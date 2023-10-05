Why do we keep using the same password for ten different accounts, which is also easy to guess? Think of 123456, qwerty or Welcome123. While there are regular reports about hacked websites. According to experts, users overestimate their own online security and laziness prevails. “The best password is no password.”
