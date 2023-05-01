In May, a serious weakening of the ruble is not expected, Vladislav Antonov, a financial analyst at BitRiver, told Izvestia. At the same time, he admitted that the dollar could reach 85 rubles.

“For the third week in a row, the dollar / ruble pair has been spinning around the level of 81.6 rubles, the euro / ruble – 89.8 rubles. For May, the trading ranges are between the levels of 78.5–85 rubles per dollar and 86.5–95 rubles per euro,” he said.

The analyst noted that the Russian currency has been weakening since the beginning of the year due to low oil prices and a growing budget deficit. As he explained, the main factor in the decline in revenues was a decrease in oil and gas revenues by about half due to a strong drop in oil prices, as well as a decrease in exports due to a reorientation to new markets.

“The exchange rate of the ruble in May 2023 may depend on many different factors of the economic and political situation in the world and in Russia. The stability of the global economy may have a positive impact on the ruble exchange rate, as China and India will buy more oil and gas,” Antonov said.

In addition, according to him, the decision of the Central Bank of Russia to keep the key rate at 7.5% per annum should not affect the dynamics of the ruble.

“In May, no strengthening of sanctions is expected, so we do not expect a strong weakening of the ruble, while the test of the dollar level of 85 rubles is more than 80%. Here the situation will completely depend on oil prices <…>. The Moscow Exchange will not hold auctions on May 1 and 9 due to the May holidays. Trading volumes for ruble pairs should remain at the levels of April,” he summed up.

In turn, Vladimir Bragin, Director for Analysis of Macroeconomics and Financial Markets of Alfa Capital Management Company, believes that the currency forecast for such a short horizon as a month is generally of low reliability, because the exchange rate will largely depend on the news background and output data, including export revenues and the state of the budget.

“Nevertheless, since the last wave of the ruble weakening was of an emotional nature and was not due to the deterioration of long-term factors that determine the dynamics of the ruble, such as the state of the economy or inflation, as well as the state of the balance of payments (according to the results of Q1, it turned out to be very similar to Q1 2021 years), then we should expect a reverse movement on the long horizon. Based on this, I would bet on the strengthening of the ruble in the coming months, ”said Bragin.

At the same time, Pavel Sigal, First Vice President of Opora Rossii, stressed that the Russian economy is on the rise. According to him, the first quarter showed a positive trend – “everything is growing accordingly and has a positive effect on the quotes of the national currency.” The expert does not expect significant changes in the rate.

“I believe that the foreign exchange market will be at stable levels, and, accordingly, consumer prices will also be at the same levels that we observe. The further to summer, the more vegetables and fruits will be. All this will have a positive effect on prices and inflationary processes,” Segal concluded.

According to site Moscow Exchange, at the close of trading on April 28, the rate was at the level of 80.25 rubles per dollar, 88.675 rubles per euro. At the same time, earlier on the same day, the euro fell below 88 rubles for the first time since April 6, the dollar fell below 80 rubles.

On April 24, Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov made a forecast that in early May the ruble exchange rate could be in the range of 72–75 rubles per dollar.

At the end of January, Ilya Torosov, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia, said that the Ministry of Economic Development expects an average rate of 70 rubles per $1 in 2023. A wider range on average for the year is projected at 68–72 rubles.