Due to the fact that the preferential mortgage program for housing in new buildings will end on December 31, mortgages will become less affordable, which may cause a decrease in real estate prices, Anna Pisankova, a mortgage broker, lawyer, head of an online brokerage agency, told Izvestia on November 16.

“Now we are seeing a decline only in secondary housing by 10–15%, and in some cases even more, for example, when owners cannot cope with mortgage payments, when they cannot sell their investment property at a profit, when they leave Russia and in other cases “, – she said, noting that there is a lot of bargaining in the secondary market – owners can come up with one offer at a cost, and sell at a real price lower by 10-30%.

The expert stressed that the situation with the primary real estate market is different. As she explained, prices for new buildings do not fall, because there is a preferential mortgage from 0.1% to 7%. While the rate on the secondary market fluctuates between 10–12% and the mortgage payment for the same loan amount for a secondary housing may be 25–50% higher than for a new building, so buyers more often choose new buildings with a lower payment.

Pisankova recalled that the Central Bank plans to start limiting the issuance of mortgages from the developer at near-zero rates at the beginning of 2023 due to the risk of default by borrowers and the inability to eventually realize these collaterals, which were bought at a low rate, but at an inflated price.

“They also cancel preferential mortgages. <..> Consequently, the demand for new buildings will fall, as people are now afraid to buy buildings with delivery in two or three years, and the mortgage rate will increase to 10-12%. All this should cause a reduction in prices for new buildings, ”the lawyer explained.

At the same time, she noted that in the economic model, developers already had current prices and the replenishment of escrow accounts was agreed with banks at today’s prices, so it is impossible to say unequivocally that prices for new buildings from developers will decrease.

“But the most interesting thing is that even if prices go down and mortgage rates go up, we can come to the conclusion that the mortgage payment can rise if we compare it with the mortgage payment for preferential mortgages. Therefore, if you are buying a property for your own residence for a long time, it makes sense to buy now on a preferential mortgage until December 31, 2022, ”concluded Pisankova.

At the same time, real estate expert, author of the Economism Telegram channel Alexei Krichevsky, commenting on the statement by Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev on the completion of preferential mortgages, suggested that changes in the market would be as simple as possible.

“The interest rate without subsidies will be approximately the same as for the secondary housing, but banks will be willing to meet developers and keep it 3-4% below the average market rate. At the same time, stories with discounts of 20-30% will still remain, since sales are not going too smoothly anyway, and after the abolition of subsidies, they can sink even deeper, ”he said.

The expert believes that in December, buyers will massively take mortgage loans, not paying attention to the price of the apartment, but focusing only on the monthly payment, as a result, this month may be the best for developers. However, after two or three years, buyers of real estate may suffer if the price tag falls, “and there may be a need to sell housing, and the money received from the purchase is not enough to close the loan.”

“Sales of new buildings will begin to seriously sag next year, and developers will have to seriously recalculate financial models and adjust prices – they will not have such a profit as in recent years,” summed up Krichevsky.

The fact that the issuance of preferential mortgages at 7% for housing in new buildings will end on December 31, it became known earlier on November 16. The Ministry of Finance clarified that they do not see the need for new measures of state support for the primary housing market.

On November 11, it was reported that mortgages in the Russian Federation sank – the volume of mortgage loans for the first nine months of the year decreased in Russia by 36% in quantitative terms and by 21% in monetary terms.