The general mask regime in Russia may be canceled at the end of spring 2021, reports RBK with reference to scientists.

According to Zoya Skorpileva, a candidate of medical sciences, an immunologist at the European Vaccination Center, in order to make a decision to cancel the mask regime, a number of factors must be observed, including herd immunity and vaccination.

Meanwhile, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok did not rule out the abolition of the mask regime in April. He also stressed that a condition for such a step is the indicator of herd immunity development.

Earlier, the doctor-immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that in order to cancel the mask regimen, the proportion of those with immunity in each region should reach 60-70%. He also suggested that such indicators will be achieved around the end of spring.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, in turn, announced the possibility of refusing to wear masks this year. She noted that this hope is based on the fact that Russia has already shown that it has learned to live with the coronavirus.