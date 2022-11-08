According to the results of the midterm elections in the United States, as the poll showed, both houses of Congress are likely to come under the control of the Republicans. The main intrigue remains only around the Senate. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the confidence of the Americans against the backdrop of the policies of President Joe Biden has passed to the conservatives.

According to the Americanist Alexander Domrin, in the Senate, presumably, the Republicans will also have a majority. He predicted an advantage of one to four places. That is, Republicans can get 51-54 seats, the expert specified.

Columbia University economics professor Jeffrey Sachs said that given the current situation, the Republicans may well take one or two houses of parliament. He attributed this to the fact that the US political system, of course, was weakened by President Joe Biden.

“I hope that the new authorities will give rise to a new economic policy. I think the Republicans will get through this because they’re worried about our economy. And now we have high gas prices and inflation, the Republicans understand this – this is one of the main messages of the party in the elections, ”added former Republican Senator Bruce Marks in an interview with Izvestia.

He also added that, in his opinion, the Republicans will continue to provide military and financial support, even if they control both chambers.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Economic Mood: What Will Help Republicans Win Congress