According to the latest forecasts for the US elections, the parliament can completely come under the control of the Republican Party, which will greatly shake the position of the Democrats in power, as well as change the country’s domestic politics. At the same time, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia, no big changes in foreign policy should be expected.

In particular, according to Andrei Bystritsky, Chairman of the Council of the Valdai Development and Support Fund, there is no need to pin hopes on changes in US relations with Russia.

“I don’t think that US policy towards Russia will change quickly. If it changes, it will be due to some objective reasons, processes of reflection, the development of the situation in Ukraine and in general in the world. I don’t think the elections will have any dramatic effect on that. One of the rallying points of the American elite,” he said.

In an interview with Izvestia, the Americanist Malek Dudakov also pointed out that the elections to the US Congress are a matter more related to the problems of domestic politics. A serious change in course can only occur following the results of the presidential race in 2024, he added.

Despite the fact that the official election day was scheduled for November 8, in fact, voting began in September. The case is in an early format, which was used by over 45 million Americans.

On November 8, the first hours of voting went relatively smoothly, but then reports of problems with equipment and attempts to interfere in the election began to pour in. So, problems with voting machines were reported in Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and California, and in Illinois they announced a cyber attack. Because of this, the counting of votes can take up to several days.

