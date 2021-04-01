Market participants make predictions for the growth of the cost of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand, since the stimulating measures of the US government will allow the population to expand investments in cryptocurrency. In addition, more and more companies, such as Tesla and Goldman Sachs, are planning to start working with the token.

PayPal and Visa have already allowed their US customers to pay in bitcoins. The main token is approaching the $ 60 thousand mark on the news of another $ 2 trillion aid package for the American economy.

In connection with the development of infrastructure and the market in the United States, additional jobs with good salaries are being created. As the analyst of the Gazprombank Center for Economic Forecasting Yevgeny Grankin clarified, such measures will support the demand for various asset classes, including cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the worse the economic indicators in the United States, the more the tokens will grow in price, as investors will expect additional incentive measures, believes Yuri Mazur, head of the data analysis department of the crypto broker CEX.IO Broker.

According to the leading strategist of the investment company Exante, Janis Kivkulis, in the future, the price for bitcoin will be up to $ 100 thousand and more.

Vladimir Smetanin, General Director of the Swiss financial company Newcent, shares the same opinion. According to him, in the summer, bitcoin will reach $ 80 thousand, and by the end of 2021 it will rise to $ 100 thousand.In his opinion, the statements of large US companies about their readiness to work with it are a step towards the global adoption of cryptocurrency as a means of payment and strengthening its fundamental value …

