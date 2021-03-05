Experts in an interview with Izvestia spoke about the prospects for the OPEC + decision to maintain the current quotas for oil production for April, adopted by the cartel countries at a meeting on March 4.

As a result of the meeting, oil rushed to the upper border of the previously predicted target corridor of $ 60-70 per barrel of Brent, said Alexander Razuvaev, head of the IAC Alpari.

At the same time, according to Andrey Maslov, analyst of the Finam Group of Companies, the cost of a barrel of Brent in the near future may come close to the level of $ 70 or even break through it at the moment.

“Decision [ОПЕК+] may indicate a positive result in finding a compromise between the participating countries and, like the news described above, will help bring the world oil market to a more stable position, ”he explained.

At the same time, the investment strategist of BCS World of Investments, Alexander Bakhtin, predicted that the decision to maintain quotas for oil production could strengthen ruble assets. In particular, the ruble against the dollar may show levels 72-73 while maintaining a stable geopolitical background, the expert added.

Yaroslav Khudorozhkov, a member of the board of directors of Vax Capital AG, agrees with this opinion. According to him, the OPEC + decision will positively affect the stock markets and currencies of exporting countries, including the ruble.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Hope for demand: OPEC + decision may raise oil prices to $ 70 per barrel