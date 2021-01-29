Market experts predicted an increase in food prices in 2021. One of the reasons may be an increase in costs for agricultural producers who supply processing enterprises with raw materials, they said in an interview with MK.

According to the head of the analytical department, Artyom Deev, grain, which is the main source of food for birds, pigs and cows, will go up first. The reasons for this may be an increase in world prices and an increase in the costs of structures of the agro-industrial complex. Following the grain, other goods will rise in price: flour, cereals, bread, eggs, meat, milk, as well as groceries, confectionery and canned food.

In addition, due to the devaluation of the ruble, prices for imported goods, such as tea, coffee, and exotic fruits, may rise. Russian fruits and vegetables may temporarily fall in price compared to the winter season. “This is closer to summer, when a new crop will appear from our fields,” Deev explained.

Senior analyst Alexander Rozman added that there are no examples of successful price containment in a free market through persuasion in macroeconomic practice. At the same time, experts are confident that it is not worth dramatizing the situation, since Russian manufacturers have already worked out techniques to maintain marginality.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that the Russian authorities decided not to limit the prices of eggs. At the same time, he noted that the current agreements with producers of butter and sugar have brought results.