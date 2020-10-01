By the end of 2020, the ruble may strengthen up to 70–75 rubles. per dollar, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia.

The weakening of the ruble in the last days of September was excessive, therefore, by the end of the week, the forecast range is at the level of 76-79 rubles. per dollar, experts said. In addition, additional CBR interventions will also help strengthen it.

Other “triggers of the rise in prices” also include media reports about an order from the Russian government, according to which state-owned companies are obliged to sell part of the currency, as well as a decrease in geopolitical tensions around the situation with Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to analysts, the advantages of Russia are low national debt and good GDP dynamics, so we can talk about the strengthening of the national currency by the end of this year.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that at the opening of trading, the ruble rose against the dollar and the euro. The American currency rate decreased by 52 kopecks. – to 77.11 rubles, and the European one fell by 41 kopecks. and amounted to 90.65 rubles.

The ruble saw the bottom: the national currency waited for a reason to strengthen