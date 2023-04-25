The denial of visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on a trip to UN headquarters demonstrates Washington’s intention to pursue a visa war policy against Russian media representatives and public figures. This was announced on April 24 TASS Deputy Director of the HSE Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies, Valdai Club expert Dmitry Suslov.

“In this case, we see another manifestation of a consistent American policy, a constant over the past few years, which will continue to make diplomatic relations as difficult as possible, Russia’s participation in UN activities and the visa war against Russian journalists and public figures,” he said.

The expert added that the United States of America issued visas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other high-ranking diplomats at the last moment in order to avoid a diplomatic scandal. At the same time, he noted that the difficulty of the work of Russian journalists would narrow the opportunities for dialogue.

“Now, indeed, a curtain is lowering between Russia and the United States, much less permeable than the Iron Curtain of the last Cold War. Then journalists worked quite normally both in the Soviet Union and in the United States, and intersocietal dialogue was encouraged. Now all this is uprooted, burned out with a red-hot iron, and not only difficulties are created, but the participants in such activities are put on the wanted list, ”added Suslov.

Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev added that the United States had previously carried out manipulations to make it difficult for Russian diplomats and journalists to work on the site of an international organization.

Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, admitted that the decision of the American side on visas for Russian journalists was a response to the recent arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia.

The day before, the United States denied visas to journalists who were supposed to fly to New York with the Russian Foreign Minister. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed out, such actions can be called manipulation of the topic of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists.

On April 24, Maria Zakharova announced that Sergey Lavrov had arrived in New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council, which would be held on April 25 at the ministerial level on the topic of the Middle East settlement.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Western minority should behave decently and respect other members of the world community.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation would not leave the situation with the US refusal to issue visas to journalists to participate in the UN Security Council. He also stressed that this situation should be a topic for serious discussion in the United Nations.

On the same day, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby attempted to explain the denial of visas to journalists from the pool of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, noting that the denial was related to the alleged propaganda activities of Russian state media.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan declined to comment on a possible connection between the denial of US visas to journalists from the pool of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the arrest of The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.