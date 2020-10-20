Interest rates on bank deposits in the coming months may become even lower, while rates on loans, on the contrary, may rise. This was stated by experts interviewed by Izvestia.

In their opinion, the increase in interest rates on loans will be due to the fact that the risks of delays in payments due to a new outbreak of coronavirus are increasing. Thus, the head of the analytical department of Bank Zenit, Vladimir Evstifeev, believes that rates may begin to grow smoothly due to certain local restrictions associated with the pandemic.

In turn, the chief economist of Sberbank, Anton Struchenevsky, recalled that this year the Central Bank reduced the key by 2 percentage points. And this decline has not yet fully reflected on the rates on deposits. According to the chief analyst of Rosbank, Evgeny Koshelev, interest on deposits will remain at historically low levels.

At the same time, all experts interviewed by Izvestia are confident that at the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, which is scheduled for October 23, the regulator will decide to keep the key rate unchanged at 4.25%. However, if the rate remains unchanged for a long time, it will have a bad effect on economic activity in 2021, says Natalia Orlova, head of the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis of Alfa-Bank.

Read more in the material of Izvestia: Wider account: banks can reduce interest on deposits and raise loans