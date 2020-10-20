The peak incidence of COVID-19 in Russia will decline in early November. On October 20, specialists from the scientific laboratory of Modeling of Socio-Economic Systems of the Scientific Research Association of the PRUE Plekhanov.

The laboratory made a forecast of the development of the epidemiological situation with COVID-19, based on the analysis of patients with coronavirus, the daily increase in the number of tests performed and the ratio of this indicator. In addition, the experts calculated the infection intensity index.

“According to the findings, the available results of long-term observations of the seasonal course of some acute respiratory viral infections, we can expect a decrease in the rate of increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of November 2020,” “RIA News” forecast of specialists.

They noted that the decline in the rate of increase in incidence will come at a time when the ratio of the number of infected to the number of tests performed will not change.

On the eve of the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced the tense epidemiological situation for coronavirus infection in Russia, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

On October 19, therapist-immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov said that there is still a long way to go before a significant reduction in the spread of coronavirus both in Moscow and in the country as a whole, but the epidemic will slow down when the population is vaccinated.

