Military experts predicted a change in the tactics of hostilities in Ukraine

Occupying the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) that remains under Kyiv’s control will be more difficult and longer than in the case of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), due to a more dense defense system, and therefore the tactics of military operations will most likely change. This forecast was made by the editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine, reserve colonel Viktor Murakhovsky, informs Monday, July 25, RBC.

“I think this operation will be different [по освобождению ДНР] carried out. With great scope and great depth. Tactics are likely to change. There will be no direct assault on settlements, ”the expert believes.

According to him, the situation is complicated by the fact that there are many mines and deep concrete fortifications in the DPR.

At the same time, Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, RIAC expert Vasily Kashin drew attention to numerous reports about the formation of new volunteer battalions throughout Russia after the occupation of the Lisichansk-Severodonetsk agglomeration. He connected this with the forthcoming struggle for Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

“Obviously, there is a campaign to increase the number of Russian troops in Ukraine and, thus, prepare for a new stage of offensive hostilities,” Kashin explained.

Earlier, on July 25, it was reported that units of the People’s Militia (NM) of the LPR had liberated the Uglegorsk TPP in the Donetsk People’s Republic. It was noted that cleansing of the territory continued on the territory of the power plant.