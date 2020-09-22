Since the beginning of 2020, new buildings in Russia have risen in price by about 8%, by the end of 2020, prices will rise by 12-15%. This forecast was given to Izvestia by real estate market participants.

Average cost of 1 sq. m in the primary real estate market in Russian cities with a population of over one million is currently 80.4 thousand rubles, which is 3% higher than a month ago, Alexey Popov, head of the CIAN analytical center, told Izvestia. Since the beginning of the year, prices in the regions have grown by 5–8%, said Alexander Galitsyn, general director of the We know real estate company.

“We expect further price increases – up to 12% by the end of the year. Among the reasons – the high demand due to the program of preferential mortgages at 6.5% and the entry into the market of investors – citizens who decided to withdraw savings from deposits and invest in square meters ”, – Alexey Popov predicted.

At the same time, it is noted that a significant increase in prices in the Russian housing market has been going on for more than two years in connection with the transition of the industry to new rules for project financing of construction projects and the sale of apartments through escrow accounts. Oleg Kolchenko, a shareholder and managing partner of Osnova Group of Companies, said that these changes were the primary reason for the reduction in housing volumes on the market, as well as a decrease in the issued building permits and, as a result, an increase in the cost of 1 sq. m.

Home will come out: by the end of the year, new buildings in the Russian Federation will rise in price by 15%