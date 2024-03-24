Working from home became the reality of the world, people were separated from their loved ones, while front-line workers faced a new and unknown virus.

With the end of the stifling Corona crisis, an important question remains: If another pandemic strikes us, will we be forced to close again, and how will things be different?

Scientists warn that global warming and deforestation increase the likelihood that a viral or bacterial agent will “spill over” from animals to humans and cause another pandemic.

The next epidemic is closer than we think

“We are creating a situation that encourages an outbreak,” says Dr. Natalie McDermott, a clinical lecturer in infectious diseases at King's College London.

She added: “I know that the Corona virus has been very difficult for people and we want to believe that we can return to normal, and I completely understand that.”

She continued: “But the next epidemic is just around the corner, and it may come within two years, or it may come after 20 years, so we must not stop our guard. We need to remain vigilant and prepared to confront the new epidemic.”

McDermott explains that by cutting down trees in the Amazon and parts of Africa, animals and insects are getting closer to people's homes.

As temperatures rise, outbreaks of mosquito- and tick-borne viruses, such as dengue, chikungunya and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, are occurring in parts of Europe rarely seen before.

“As temperatures rise around the world, even Britain will become an area where these types of mosquitoes can survive,” she says.

How long will the lockdowns last?

While there have been three lockdowns in England, each lasting several months, Professor Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, says there should have been “only one ever”.

“The lockdown was an extreme response to a situation that was already out of control,” he says.

But if there is investment in mitigations such as air ventilation in public buildings, universal vaccines and antiviral drugs that can be adapted quickly, lockdowns will be shorter and less severe when the next pandemic hits.

Until the government, scientists and health care workers know more about the next emerging virus and how it spreads, “a lockdown will be more or less inevitable,” McDermott says.