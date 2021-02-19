The new blockbuster fairy tale “The Little Humpbacked Horse” can collect a billion rubles at the box office. Experts from leading industrial film publications reported this to Izvestia.

– The resources of a strong distributor SPPR, a fairy tale beloved by many generations of Russians, the absence of competing major Hollywood releases on the nearest dates, plus the success of The Last Hero 2, which paved the way – all this in general creates favorable conditions for the successful distribution of the new CTB project. In addition, this is a family movie, which means that the audience is immediately tuned in to collective visits, ”said Nina Romodanovskaya, editor-in-chief of the ProfiCinema portal.

Alexander Nechaev, editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Kinoprokatchik, considers a box office of 1 billion to be quite probable.

According to experts, if the new film succeeds, the production of fairy tales can become the main “horse” of the Russian film industry.

