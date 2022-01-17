Dubai (Union) A number of senior presidents, CEOs and sustainability experts from national and international companies in the country stressed the importance of cooperation and joint action between the government and private sectors and community institutions, to promote the construction and growth of a sustainable circular economy in the country and around the world, and to achieve global sustainability goals.
This came in a special discussion session held as part of the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which is organized under the umbrella of Expo 2020 Dubai, from January 15 to 19, with the participation of Ibrahim Al Zoubi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Holding Company, and Antonia Gewell, Head of Climate Action Sector and Member of the Committee Executive Director of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, moderated by Ruqayya Al Balushi, Director of International Relations at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, in the presence of a number of government officials in the UAE and the world, and members of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals.
The session highlighted the efforts of the UAE to adopt the circular approach while working closely with the private sector to achieve a sustainable future, and a number of topics related to accelerating the transition to a circular economy, and the integration of efforts between the concerned authorities to achieve “rotation in production and consumption”, and harnessing the revolution were discussed. Industrial 4 to support the transition to a circular economy, and how a circular economy can support Goal 12 of the Global Sustainable Development Goals, which calls on countries to “ensure sustainable consumption and production.”
Sustainability Pioneers
Ibrahim Al Zoubi said: “As the sustainability pioneers in this region and based on our promise to rethink how we use resources, the launch of the company’s circular economy strategy is a milestone in our sustainability journey.. By 2030, we aspire to embed circular economy practices in all companies operating at the core of their operations and sharing these practices with our suppliers, customers, business communities and government to create change and impact.”
In an intervention “from a distance”, Antonia Gewell touched on the transformation that must be witnessed by production methods that have not changed for 250 years, as the relationship between production, consumption and the global economy has become based on unidirectional growth, due to the accelerated growth of intensive manufacturing activities, economic growth, urban sprawl and urbanization. On the one hand, and the failure of effective waste management methods and methods, the concept of “circular economy” expresses an unprecedented adoption of technology in production processes and waste management with an effective and sustainable approach.
circular economy
According to the World Economic Forum, the circular economy is expected to contribute up to $4.5 trillion in economic benefits in 2030. However, while only 8.6% of the global economy is classified as circular, it will therefore require a collective approach from governments around the world from Through legislation, laws and a clear roadmap to be implemented in partnership with the private sector and to understand the economic and behavioral aspects of consumers. The participants reviewed the most important initiatives of the UAE to promote the circular economy, such as the National Policy for the Circular Economy, which is a comprehensive framework that defines the directions of the UAE in achieving sustainable management and effective use of natural resources, by adopting methods and techniques of consumption and production to ensure the quality of life of current and future generations and enhance the efficiency of consumption natural resources and reduce waste.
national policy
The national policy for the circular economy includes a number of main objectives, including promoting environmental health, supporting the private sector in its transition to adopting cleaner production methods and techniques, reducing environmental stress and meeting basic needs, in order to achieve the vision of the UAE to be one of the world leaders in the field of green development. Politics All stakeholders and individuals in all sectors and industries to consider how to think and act in a more “circular” way to support the country’s path in transition to a successful, sustainable and prosperous circular economy in line with the directions and axes of the UAE Centennial 2071.
The National Policy for Circular Economy is a framework that aims to identify the UAE’s priorities in promoting the concept of a circular economy in a number of priority sectors, namely green infrastructure, sustainable transportation, sustainable manufacturing, sustainable food production and consumption, in addition to other common areas such as technology, innovation, research and development. Increasing awareness, building capacities, establishing partnerships and cooperation platforms, and integrated waste management, which contribute to achieving significant economic returns for the country, relieving environmental pressure, securing the supply of raw materials, increasing competitiveness, stimulating innovation, promoting economic growth and creating job opportunities.
