Cairo (Etihad)

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Emirati relations witnessed a session entitled “Sheikh Zayed in the Egyptian Media”.

The media, Mona El-Shazly, started her words by talking about the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, referring to two cities established in Egypt in his name, “Sheikh Zayed City” on the 6th of October, where there is a bronze statue with a height of more than seven meters. The famous Arab leader wears the Emirati dress, in one hand is his famous stick, and in the other hand is waving, as if he greets, peace and love for Egypt.

Al-Shazly added: “Sheikh Zayed’s fingerprints are everywhere, there is a mosque, for example, in Morocco, as well as a hospital (dispensary) in India, and other achievements in countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia. Sheikh Zayed’s white hand is everywhere, and it indicates generosity and tolerance. ».

As for the stage of establishing relations between the two countries, El-Shazly said: “The relationship began in the seventies of the last century, which coincides with the founding of the UAE in 1971, when the Egyptian press archive transmitted a picture of Sheikh Zayed during his condolences to the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser.”

Mona El-Shazly confirmed: “During the seventies, there was a great momentum in the relations between the two countries, and at that time, Sheikh Zayed announced his famous speech that (Arab blood is more valuable than Arab oil), and he also played a role in building the demolished areas in the Ismailia Governorate, in which the city was established. Sheikh Zayed, and the period of the eighties was the strength of the relationship between the two countries, as Sheikh Zayed became popular at the popular level and the Egyptian citizen, not only in the joy of his visits that were monitored by the media, but in many projects.

She said: “There are three hospitals in the name of Sheikh Zayed in the Sixth of October and Manshayat Nasser in the heart of Cairo. He also contributed to the Toshka project in the work of the Sheikh Zayed Canal in 1997, where he wanted to have a contribution to the reclamation of Egyptian agricultural lands by transferring the Nile waters to those desert lands, Which contributed to the irrigation of more than 500 acres. This is in contrast to the establishment of the Sheikh Zayed Center at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif to teach the Noble Qur’an.”