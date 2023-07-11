In Italy, in the first places in the world for longevity, frailty increases faster than life expectancy; between 2011 and 2021, Italians over fifty with mild, moderate or severe frailty increased from 26% to 40%, with a constant growth trend. Particularly worrying is the expansion of the prevalence of severe frailty which has more than doubled, from 1.4% to 3.7%, reaching over 1 million ‘over 50s’, above all over seventy. Elderly people with severe frailty are more likely to experience severe disability and recurrent hospitalizations and have a one-year risk of death 35 times higher than that of the population without frailty. The number of ‘over 50s’ with moderate frailty is also on the increase, with over 2.5 million. For these people, vaccines are the answer to healthy old age. This is what emerged today during the ‘Long-Term Care Eight’ conference, which was held at the Ministry of Health. The aim of the meeting which brought together numerous experts was to understand how to age well without contracting the characteristic diseases of senility.

The Italian population is ageing: however, the increased life expectancy – it was reaffirmed during the meeting – is hardly associated with healthy ageing, with a progressive accumulation of chronic diseases. The onset and development of chronic pathologies are mostly age-related. All of this, in addition to not guaranteeing the possibility of leading a healthy old age, burdens and puts health systems to the test. It is necessary – the message launched – to provide responses and targeted strategies to counteract and prevent the onset of these problems. “Prevention and vaccination campaigns play a fundamental role and are the answer to leading a healthy life and combating the typical diseases of advancing age,” said Fabio Landazabal, General Manager of Gsk Pharma.