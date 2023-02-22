You sometimes hear that regular cleaning products harm the environment. Certain substances in some remedies are also said to be harmful to health. Is this correct? And are natural cleaning products always better?

It is true that some substances in cleaning products can be harmful to people and the environment, says Paul Scheepers, toxicologist affiliated with Radboud University: ,,It mainly concerns the so-called old substances that we prefer not to use anymore. When you think of cleaning products, you mainly think of cleaning products containing chlorine, for example for the toilet,” says Scheepers. “Phosphate-containing products or products with ammonia are also not good for the environment.”

Another product that requires caution is toilet cleaners. Cleaning products containing chlorine and ammonia pose a risk if you combine them. My colleagues at the poison information center are often told that people think that combining gives a better result,” says Scheepers.

Toxic fumes

This is absolutely not the case and can lead to the formation of toxic fumes. The toxicologist points out that combining cleaning products is a common problem that can lead to serious health damage.

Caution is also advised with products containing parabens. Parabens are widely used in personal care products, but also in some cleaning products. Various substances from the paraben group are suspected of being endocrine disruptors. For butyl paraben, the evidence is strong. Not all parabens are bad, though. For example, some are allowed in foods. You don’t have to be shocked immediately if there are parabens on the label, “explains Scheepers. See also After Boris Johnson: The Weary Tories



Quote

If you don’t really need the abrasiveness of a cleaning product, my advice is don’t buy it Paul Scheeper

Another thing that most people don’t immediately think of when it comes to cleaning products is microplastics. ,,The solid particles in abrasive are usually microplastics. If you don’t really need the abrasive effect of a cleaning agent, my advice is: don’t buy it,” the toxicologist advises.

Check the label

If you’re concerned about harmful substances, it’s good to check the label. Cleaning agents are subject to the CLP regulation, for supervision of a high level of safety during production and use. CLP is an abbreviation for classification (classification), label (tagging) and packing (packaging). Products that belong to a group of hazardous substances are provided with a worldwide hazard classification.

“Thanks to these pictograms, you can also determine without knowledge of chemistry whether it concerns a cleaning agent with a caveat,” explains Scheepers. The exclamation mark is a commonly used icon. This may indicate that a product has an irritating effect on the eyes or respiratory tract. Other common icons are the hands (corrosive on skin contact) and the fish (harmful to the environment).

Not always less sustainable

However, products with the ‘dead’ fish icon are not always less sustainable. The knowledge base of schoondnederland.nl explains that products with a lower concentration of active substance may not have to carry the logo, but may still have a higher environmental impact. This is because less concentrated substances require more product and therefore more packaging.



Quote

In general, eco-products are more biodegradable and therefore less harmful to water quality Judith Young

Cleaning agents must be readily biodegradable in a sewage treatment plant. In the Netherlands, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority ensures that companies comply with the applicable laws and regulations.

Better for water quality

The better products are (biologically) degradable, the better this is for water quality, says Judith de Jong, communications advisor at the Union of Water Boards. “In general, eco-products are more biodegradable, and are therefore less harmful to water quality. The general advice from the water boards is that biodegradable products are preferred,” says De Jong.

The good news, according to Scheepers, is that we are already a long way away from non-renewable raw materials. For example, ethanol (for example to clean windows) can also be produced biologically, instead of by the conventional oil industry.

That is not to say that everything that is natural is automatically safe. “This is a misconception. For example, you have fragrances such as citrus or pine that are added to liquid detergent. Some consumers are hypersensitive to this,” explains Scheepers.

Would you like more information about reliable quality marks? The trade association of manufacturers of cleaning products (NVZ, Clean | Hygienic | Sustainable) has published an up-to-date overview of sustainability quality marks. On the website Waarzitwatin.nl you will find more information about ingredients of washing and cleaning products. For information about using products safely, you can also visit isditproductveilig.nl.