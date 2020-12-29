In which professions do Islamic theology graduates end up? A study wants to capture that. A conversation with the researchers behind it.

taz: Since 2010/11 it has been possible to study Islamic theology or religious education at several universities; there are now seven institutes. What do we know about the students?

Constantin Wagner: We already know quite a lot about the background and motivation of the students. We currently have more than 2,500 students at our seven locations in Germany, most of whom identify themselves as Muslims. Most of those who have a clear career goal want to become teachers.

Most of them are studying without knowing which field they want to work in later, they started their studies primarily out of interest. We do not know what they will do with their studies. The first graduates only left the universities five or six years ago. That is exactly why we are now doing a large-scale fate study. To do this, we want to survey two graduate years at the five institutes that have been established for a long time: How did they start their careers? Where do you work today? And: are you getting paid appropriately?

What do you suppose?

Naime Çakir-Mattner: I know from many students that they want to work with young people, women or families. This is possibly due to the very high proportion of women that you see in all courses in Islamic theology. In general, one can say that in addition to the teaching post, social work or the very new area of ​​Muslim pastoral care is an obvious professional field.

Jan Felix Engelhardt: We assume that the high proportion of women will also provide us with insights into the – presumably significant – gender pay gap between male and female graduates, as well as the distribution of full-time and part-time positions. But we also want to collect how well the degree qualifies for the various professions. In comparison to church theologies, Islamic theology lacks a clear structure as to how the graduates subsequently enter the profession, such as at a Catholic seminary or a deacon training.

Above all, politicians want Islamic theology – with the help of the new Islamic College in Osnabrück – to produce imams trained in Germany who are supposed to have an impact on the Muslim communities. Is this job even an issue for the students?

Jan Felix Engelhardt is managing director at the Academy for Islam in Science and Society (AIWG). Naime Çakir-Mattner is Professor of Islamic Theology with a focus on Muslim lifestyle at the Justus Liebig University in Giessen. Constantin Wagner is professor for educational science with a focus on heterogeneity at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz.

Engelhardt: So far, in our perception, very few graduates have become imams. The new college in Osnabrück will not be able to change that much. Even if more students had this professional goal: Most Muslim communities in Germany simply lack the financial leeway to pay well-trained imams accordingly.

That is also one reason why the so-called import imams from Turkey are so practical for Ditib communities. You don’t have to be paid. This is the real crux of imam training. And also in other professions, by the way. The Muslim communities often cannot afford qualified personnel.

Wagner: My observations also go in this direction. In addition, politics and society still see students of Islamic theology as agents of integration. It seems to be in line with this that the proportion of students from non-academic families in Islamic theology is significantly higher at around 70 percent than in other courses.

Students report that they feel a certain socio-political pressure: You have studied, now please act in the spirit of the free democratic basic order in the Muslim community. This expectation is excessive and problematic.

In what way?

Wagner: On the one hand, it assumes that anti-democratic tendencies would dominate the Muslim community; on the other hand, it overloads the graduates with a double expectation. Muslims who work as religion teachers, for example, should not only design their subject-specific lessons and impart (religious) knowledge, but should also be responsible for social integration.

If one assumes that Muslims are to be integrated through religious instruction, they are imagined as previously standing outside of society. What we need, however, is greater recognition and normalization of Muslim life in Germany.

Some federal states such as Bavaria or Hesse prefer state Islamic classes without a Muslim partner. What does this mean for aspiring Islamic religion teachers?

Wagner: It unsettles students. As Muslims, they want to teach their religion and do not know whether it will be possible without further ado when religious instruction is the responsibility of the state. For women, there is also the question of whether they can wear an Islamic headgear in class.

One must not forget that the structures are still very young. Around 70,000 students throughout Germany are currently receiving Islamic religious instruction. Confessional Islamic religious instruction runs smoothly in only a few federal states. Politicians should be careful not to slow down young Muslims who want to get involved in society.

Can your study help resolve such uncertainties?

Çakir-Mattner: We hope so. In any case, we expect valuable impulses from the feedback from the graduates. So far we do not know how well or how badly the career entry will work. This information is important for universities so that they can make adjustments.

And it is also good for prospective students to know: What qualifications do I have to acquire during my studies? If you know that, you may be able to choose better from the now quite different offers for Islamic theology.

Engelhardt: I am often asked by young people: What is the point of studying Islamic theology? I want to be able to answer that.