Some epidemiologists around the world are adopting a new theory that the Omicron mutant will eliminate the Corona epidemic, which has exhausted the world and caused millions of deaths, in addition to billions of dollars in economic losses around the world.

Dr. Hossam Abu Farsakh, a consultant in diagnosing tissue and viral diseases, confirmed this theory, stressing that the Omicron mutant is nothing but a “divine vaccine” that will announce the end of the Corona virus on Earth. According to “Al Arabiya”

Severe infection with the omicron mutant is currently not accompanied by a significant increase in mortality. Since the emergence of the Corona virus at the end of 2019, the epidemic has killed more than 5.4 million people.

While the Omicron mutant spreads unchecked around the world, it appears less dangerous than initially feared, raising hopes that the epidemic can be defeated and a return to a normal life is possible.

Dr. wrote. Abu Farsakh on his Facebook account about two weeks ago that “Omicron is more prevalent than we expect. It spreads 70 times more than Delta and doubles every two days. It will prevail over all breeds within a month, but it is less dangerous than Delta. The mortality rate in it may not be It exceeds 0.02%, which is less than the seasonal flu, compared to 1.9% with the alpha strain.”

He added, “We hope to God that its severe spread and lack of lethality will be a mercy for humanity and a free divine vaccine.”

He repeated the same theory again about a week ago, saying that “the incubation period of the Omron strain is about 3 days (less than five days as it was in the original Corona). There are studies that have shown that about half of those infected with colds now may be infected with Micron. Omicron will rule the world.” Apparently at the end of January…”