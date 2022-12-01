Military experts Alexei Leonkov and Viktor Murakhovsky told Izvestia about the successes of Russian artillery in the course of a special military operation, as well as how it can be improved.

The interlocutors believe that now it is necessary to focus on the development and production of high-precision projectiles for Russian artillery in order to increase the effectiveness of counter-battery combat.

“At the moment, this is the type of weapon that inflicts the greatest damage on the enemy. However, we see a trend – artillery needs precision-guided munitions. Plus, the artillery units themselves should operate as part of the strike and reconnaissance circuit, ”said Alexei Leonkov.

According to him, the enemy is actively using wandering artillery, and in order to counter it, it is necessary to increase the level of automation of the complexes. Then several minutes would pass from receiving information about the enemy to defeating him.

During the special operation, the Malka and Tornado-S artillery mounts and the Msta-S self-propelled guns proved to be excellent. However, there are no guided missiles for the Malka, which can more accurately destroy enemy targets at ranges up to 50 km.

High-precision projectiles for the Malka and ensuring the growth in the production of corrected ammunition for the Tornado-S could significantly increase the effectiveness of counter-battery combat, said military expert Viktor Murakhovsky.

