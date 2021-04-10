The experts noted the importance of the appointment of the former plenipotentiary of the President of the Russian Federation in the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo, to the post of the interim head of North Ossetia and pointed out the degree of priority of the tasks in this direction.

State Duma Deputy Viktor Zubarev pointed out that Sergei Menyailo made a great contribution to the development of the Siberian Federal District: the ex-envoy carefully monitored the situation, and also took an active part in many forums and events. According to the parliamentarian, the proposal received by Sergei Menyailo testifies to the importance of economic development and political system in the North Caucasus, writes TASS April 10th.

The experts described the former plenipotentiary as a strong-willed leader who has formed a strong team and demonstrated effective work.

In turn, the political scientist Marat Bashirov highlighted the firm character characteristic of the head of Khakassia, Valentin Konovalov, whose activities were criticized by the former permanent representative. Separately, attention is focused on the approach of Sergei Menyailo to major incidents: in such situations, he was always one of the first federal officials to visit the scene, and also collaborated with operational headquarters.

Earlier on Friday, April 9, Sergei Menyailo, appointed acting head of the governor of North Ossetia, announced his intention to arrive in the region on April 12.

The ex-plenipotentiary noted that on Monday he will be in the region, and will be represented by the plenipotentiary of the president in the North Caucasus Federal District, with whom this issue has been agreed.