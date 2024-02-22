A day after the sudden collapse of the enormous bridge section in Lochem, the circumstances of the tragic accident are slowly becoming clearer. The cranes, including cables, are ideally suited for lifting the heavy bridge section. Something most likely went wrong with the lifting point, experts judge partly on the basis of images.
