Shape experts call skipping a cool-down a sign of incompetent coach

Experts from Shape magazine named three signs of an unprofessional fitness trainer. Recommendations are given at website publications

Experts said that amateur trainers, contrary to the rules, sometimes suggest skipping the warm-up or cool-down. “No matter how long a group session lasts, it should always include a warm-up at the beginning of the session and a recovery practice or stretching at the end of the session,” they emphasized.

In addition, according to experts, the inability to select a variety of options for performing an exercise may indicate a trainer’s low qualifications. “Instructors must continually look for ways to modify movements to appropriately structure the workout, taking into account the varying skill levels of their students,” Shape explained.

Another sign of an instructor’s incompetence is demotivating statements. Experts note that a coach should not force or shame anyone into doing anything. “There’s a big difference between encouraging someone to push their limits and forcing someone to do something your body or mind isn’t really ready for,” they added.

Earlier, fitness expert Svetlana Butova named the signs of a good workout. According to her, there should be no severe pain after exercise. You should also feel a surge of energy, not a loss of strength.