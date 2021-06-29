The summer camp is the safest area for a child even without a PCR test for coronavirus. This opinion was expressed by Andrey Danilov, Chairman of the Board of the Children’s Camps Development Fund, in a conversation with Izvestia.

According to the expert, subject to all antikidny measures, the risk of getting sick is minimal. “There is a constant medical control, thermometry twice a day, instant medical assistance, instant isolation in case of illness,” he said. Danilov added that children have always been sick in the camps, but only a massive illness can be called a disaster.

Marina Gritsun, Chairperson of the Council of the Union of Organizers of Children’s Active Tourism, noted that the risk for children to get coronavirus on the territory of such institutions is much lower than in a shopping center. This is due to strict adherence to measures and the cancellation of parental days. At the same time, she did not rule out the arrival of an already ill child without symptoms. In her opinion, the solution to the problem can be vaccination of parents and the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 for children.

Svetlana Koval, an expert at the FIRO RANEPA, believes that the benefits of staying in the camp outweigh the possible risks. “Children get fresh air, wellness treatments, and most importantly, communication. Outbreaks are rare, and they could have occurred before the coronavirus, ”she said.

Earlier it became known about the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Baylak children’s health camp. The camp management carried out a disinfection treatment after one of the children became unwell and tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the infection was detected in 66 children and eight employees. On this fact, the Investigative Committee began to check.