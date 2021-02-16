The increase in Russian gas exports to France in 2021 is due to weather anomalies last and this year that affected the energy market. On Tuesday, February 16, the expert of the Financial University under the government Igor Yushkov told Izvestia about this.

According to him, 2020 was an abnormally warm year, which is why Gazprom supplied small volumes of gas to Europe throughout the entire heating season. This year the situation is the opposite – 2021 is quite frosty in this region, which provokes an increase in gas consumption.

The expert also noted that a similar weather situation was observed in Asia, where 2020 was a warm year, and suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sent their volumes to the European market, creating strong competition for Gazprom. Now, January in the region turned out to be cold, so all LNG went to Asia, while the Russian company remained on the European market, supplying gas, including to France.

In addition, Yushkov added that less gas reaches France from Norway, where production is falling, and they can no longer export from Algeria, since production remains at the same level, and consumption is growing. That is why more and more gas is supplied to Europe and, in particular, to France, from Russia.

“You can also add that in terms of price indicators, Gazprom’s offer is now very profitable, because last year it turned out that the beginning of the year under oil-pegged contracts from Gazprom was more expensive than on the spot markets, but now, on the contrary, it is cheaper. again for the same indicator, ”he stressed.

Natalya Milchakova, Deputy Head of IAC Alpari, also noted that the increased demand for gas in Europe is associated with an abnormally cold winter. In addition, she pointed out that Russia has been a reliable supplier for decades.

Milchakova noted that Gazprom’s position in the European market is stable and more than stable, it occupies about a third of the market and there is no other such large supplier in Europe now, and there is no way to quickly supply LNG to the region.

“Pipeline gas, as a rule, is 20-25% cheaper than LNG, and amid a market collapse, as in June last year, the price difference between the ‘dumped’ LNG and pipeline gas supplies narrowed significantly, but foreign LNG remained at 5- 6% is more expensive than Russian pipeline gas, ”she said.

Milchakova also noted that liquefied gas was competitive only in May and June 2020, when the United States and other countries supplied gas at very low prices, operating at a loss.

Earlier that day, it became known that Gazprom has increased its exports to France since the beginning of 2021 by almost 1.5 times, but the reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in the country fell 30% lower.

It was also noted that purchases from Gazprom were increased, in particular, by such large consumers of Russian gas as Germany (by 35.5%), Turkey (by 30.5%), Italy (by 112.7%), France ( by 43.7%), Poland (by 63.7%) and the Netherlands (by 8.4%).

Earlier, on February 12, Gazprom announced that Germany increased the purchase of Russian gas by 47.8% in the first 10 days of February compared to last year. As of February 10, the occupancy rate of German UGS facilities dropped to 37%.