Kazan has become the most expensive city to visit during the May holidays this year, according to OneTwoTrip, an online service for travelers. According to statistics, 5.4% of service users liked this city. The average price per day in a city hotel is 4.2 thousand rubles.

The record for popularity among tourists was broken by St. Petersburg. 21% of users paid an average of 2.6 thousand rubles for a hotel. Apartments, hostels, guest houses enjoy the greatest attention of travelers – 41% of tourists prefer them.

In Moscow, hotels were booked by 13.5% of people. The average cost of a room is 1.9 thousand rubles per day.

Sochi hotels are to the taste of 12.2% of users. The average cost of a room per day is 2.2 thousand rubles.

Kaliningrad will be visited by 6.2% of travelers who spent an average of 3.8 thousand rubles on accommodation, notes “RIA News“.

About 160 thousand tourists visited Kazan during the New Year holidays. The average occupancy of guest accommodation facilities reached 78%, during the peak days from January 3 to 5, 2023, the occupancy reached 93%. Compared to the New Year holidays in 2022, the number of tourists has increased by 22 thousand people. Every year Kazan registers an increase in demand for accommodation in rented apartments.