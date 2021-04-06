The April ranking of high-paying vacancies in Moscow in April 2021 was supplemented by the professions of a chef, nanny-governess and an outpatient doctor of emergency drug treatment.

Data from the service “Rabota.ru” is on April 6 “RIA News”, noting that the highest salaries are available to the metropolitan dental implantologists. A specialist in this area is offered about 400 thousand rubles a month. So, the employer is looking for employees with work experience of at least 5 years, as well as those with higher medical education and valid certificates for medical activities.

Next in the ranking is the vacancy of a banking sales manager with relevant work experience of two years or more. A specialist in this area is offered a salary of up to 300 thousand rubles. Competitive salaries are offered and paid to the product manager of a mobile application in an IT company. In addition to salaries of up to 300 thousand rubles a month, the employer offers payment for advanced training and necessary literature.

A nanny-governess with work experience of three years or more is also willing to pay about 300 thousand rubles a month. A vacancy with such a salary presupposes a higher pedagogical education, musical knowledge and knowledge of the English language. The specialist will need to care for two children under the age of 10.

The article also says that a salary of 200 thousand rubles is offered by a hostess in a large nightclub and a cosmetologist. It is clarified that the salary of the hostess depends on tips and bonuses. The same salary is offered to the emergency drug doctor.

Up to 180 thousand rubles a month is offered to the chef in an English pub. The salary will be based on the salary and KPI for the job.

On April 3, the highest paid vacancies in Russia were reported. Experts have compiled a rating, including taking into account vacancies at a remote location. For example, a sales manager for new buildings earns up to 530 thousand rubles, an architect can count on a salary of up to 300 thousand rubles, and managing a network of laser hair removal studios – 250 thousand rubles. Tutors of Russian as a foreign language are also relevant, their salary will range from 250 to 360 thousand rubles.