Calltouch Marketing Director Victoria Odintsova, based on data from a survey of HR specialists on January 26, told Izvestia what marketing skills are valued by employers and will help increase wages.

The most important “soft” skills: communication and the ability to present your idea, a strategic vision of the business, the ability to quickly respond to the situation and trends, observation, professional intuition, quick mastery of new things. Developed soft skills can increase a marketer’s salary by 30%. At the same time, 19% of HR specialists note that “software” is more important for a marketer. About 55% are confident that soft skills and hard skills are equally important.

“Soft skills” and the ability to adapt are sometimes even more important for a marketer than “hard ones”. Over the past two years, the digital landscape has changed significantly, information noise has increased, and it has become more difficult to attract users. The reaction speed has increased significantly. Brands are entering the information race, but in the pursuit of virality it is very easy to catch negativity. If a marketer understands his audience and can predict which creative will suit them, he will be more in demand in the labor market. For example, successful creative, explosive advertising walks the line, but doesn't go over it. Employers are ready to increase the salary of a specialist who is able to plan and implement such a campaign,” Odintsova said.

It is noted that strategic planning is one of the most important skills for the career growth of a marketer. The success of the entire business, growth of market share, and revenue depend on the marketing strategy. A marketer with a strategic view can set the right goals and determine the most effective tools to achieve them. In addition, it is important to anticipate and manage risks from the external environment, the expert said.

Market research and analytics skills are also important. According to experts, these skills can double an employee's salary or more. It is not enough to be able to calculate conversions; you will need a deep understanding of analytics. This will allow the marketer to better know the brand’s audience and its needs, allocate the budget in favor of effective tools, help the company improve financial performance and become a more valuable employee, Odintsova emphasized.

Mastery of digital tools is also important. More than 50% of HR managers in the field of marketing include this skill in the top 3 on the path to a high salary. A marketer must be able to work with different platforms and advertising campaigns and analyze effectiveness. Another essential skill for a marketer is working with content. Before making a purchase, the modern consumer uses five to seven channels: website, social networks, instant messengers, outdoor advertising, media, and so on. Basically, a specialist must be able to create different types of content, even if the team includes copywriters, designers, videographers and others.

In third place, the most important “hard skills” of 2024 are the ability to work with neural networks. The specialist transfers the routine work with big data to the AI. At the same time, teams use the freed up time and resources to solve strategic or creative problems. The value of owning neural networks is growing. The survey found that this skill could help you qualify for a 15% salary increase.

“Marketing tools are developing rapidly. Therefore, it is important for marketers to constantly upgrade their “hards” and supplement them with new ones, including related ones. For example, a specialist who has mastered working with big data can build models, make predictions, offer relevant products and effective solutions to problems. This does not mean that such a marketer will work for two, but receive a salary for one. The salary level for specialists with related skills in business analytics and big data analysis is on average one and a half to two times higher,” Odintsova concluded.

The day before, from a survey by the Rabota.ru service, it became known that more than half of managers (56%) decide to increase salaries based on their willingness to take on additional responsibilities and increase the amount of work.