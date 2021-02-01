In Russia in 2020, 1.350 thousand used crossovers and SUVs were sold, which is 10% more than in 2019. On February 1, the analytical agency reports. “Autostat”…

Due to the fact that the entire secondary market for passenger cars grew by only 2%, the share of the crossover and SUV segment in it increased from 22.8% (in 2019) to 24.6%. Thus, every fourth used car purchased is a crossover or SUV.

According to the agency’s experts, the most popular used model in this segment is the Lada 4 × 4 three-door SUV, which was purchased in the amount of 93.6 thousand copies over the past year.

Next comes the Chevrolet Niva SUV, which was purchased by 78 thousand Russians. Behind it is the Toyota RAV4 crossover, 51.6 thousand of these used cars were sold in 2020.

The top five are closed by two Nissan models – X-Trail and Qashqai (41.6 thousand and 41 thousand units, respectively).

On January 22, it was reported that the average price of a used passenger car in Russia in December 2020 was 666.4 thousand rubles, which is 6.1% higher than in November of the same year.

The rise in prices in the secondary market has been continuing since the beginning of autumn. If we compare the December prices for used cars with those that were a year ago, they increased even more – by 8.8%. In December 2019, this figure was 612.5 thousand rubles.