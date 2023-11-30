The high activity of buyers of the most expensive housing in Moscow affected not only the city but also the country market in the fall of 2023, Metrium analysts noted. Along with the growing interest in home ownership, new trends have emerged and old ones have intensified, including modern architecture, selling a house with furniture, and real estate with a working kitchen. The company told Izvestia about these and other trends.

Experts have noticed that buyers of luxury country houses are becoming adherents of the finished product. Thus, according to the company, in a budget of $7 million or more, 90% of applications are received for the purchase of housing that is completely ready for habitation. Such mansions provide decoration, all types of furniture, decorative items, textiles and even dishes.

In addition, the popularity of houses with finishing in the price segment from 300 million to 500 million rubles is growing. With a budget of up to 200 million rubles, buyers also strive for ready-made solutions, but there is not enough such supply on the market.

“The main request of buyers today is saving time. Future property owners are not ready to develop projects for a long time, wait for the completion of repairs and the arrival of ordered furniture. They look at the house, decide whether they like or dislike the finished design solution, and purchase the property. In this regard, developers do not even offer houses without finishing, but begin selling only the finished product,” said Anna Radzhabova, director of luxury real estate management at Metrium Premium.

Another trend is the growing popularity of homeownership near toll roads. Thus, the opening of a new toll road in Moscow in September 2023 stimulated demand for country houses in the western direction of the Moscow region luxury home market. The six-lane toll highway runs from Moscow City along the Belorussian direction of the Moscow Railway to the intersection of the Moscow Ring Road with Molodogvardeyskaya Street, where the Odintsovo toll bypass begins (a backup to the Minsk Highway). The appearance of this route attracted the attention of potential buyers of country houses along the toll backup of the Minsk Highway, the company noted, adding that in October the number of requests for local households doubled compared to the average level of requests over the previous 12 months.

Analysts also found that the share of companies engaged in infill development in the country house market is growing. According to Metrium, since the beginning of the year, supply from such market participants has increased by 20%. Such developers create separate households according to an individual project and sell them.

At the same time, buyers of country houses have become more often interested in the presence of a working kitchen. As a rule, this is a special room that is equipped with professional equipment, powerful hoods, sophisticated equipment, large refrigerators and freezers. Such a kitchen exists for cooking by cooks who work in the house permanently or by invitation for special occasions, experts explained.

At the same time, Russians choose houses with a modern style.

“In the architectural preferences of buyers of country houses, an interest in modern style has become established. About 70% of requests for expensive houses contain such a wish. The modern style is characterized by large panoramic windows, straight lines of facades, minimalism in the exterior and interior of the building, a combination of natural and industrial materials, “playing” with the shapes of the building, rather than its decoration,” said the Metrium company, clarifying that buyers’ interest in neoclassicism has not completely disappeared – this style is the second most popular.

Earlier, on November 21, it was reported that the issuance of mortgages for the construction of private houses in the fall increased two to three times. Large banks told Izvestia about this. This was explained by the fact that they were allowed to take preferential loans for their construction, and prices in this market are more affordable than for apartments. The pandemic and remote work also had an impact.