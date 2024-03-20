Only a professional can justify the cost of a used car down to the penny, but even an ordinary car enthusiast can evaluate the overall adequacy of the offer, noted the SberAuto service for buying and selling cars. Experts have named five factors that indicate an inadequate price tag for a used car.

The first sign is that the cost differs significantly from market prices.

“It doesn’t matter who is doing the valuation, a specialist or the buyer himself: the first thing he will look at is what price is quoted for similar offers. How much do cars of the same model, body type, year of manufacture, engine and gearbox type cost? The catch lies already at this stage. We are more accustomed to focusing on the arithmetic average, in which the total cost of the car is divided by the number of offers. But this assessment method does not take into account the existence of extreme values ​​- either inflated (for example, on a car with investments in tuning) or understated (after serious accidents) price tags, which can unreasonably tilt the average bill in one direction,” experts noted.

According to them, a more adequate indicator would be the median cost – a value at which the cost of half of the proposals will be lower and the other half will be higher. As explained in the service, in order to quickly calculate it for online advertisements, you can first filter all offers for a specific car and estimate their number, and then, using the sliders to increase and decrease the cost, find the price that, when selected, will leave half in the search results.

The second factor is a lack of understanding of the difference between a successful and unsuccessful execution.

“When clarifying the price of a car that is adequate to market realities, it is important to remember that each model has more and less successful versions depending on the engine and gearbox, body type, configuration or additional options. To make your choice, you should carefully study both the technical characteristics of the car and online reviews. Personal autoblogs contain a lot of useful knowledge about the advantages and “diseases” of specific options and will allow you to predict problems that will make themselves known in the future,” said SberAuto.

In addition, the price in isolation from the history can indicate an inadequate price tag for a used car. Experts recalled that the history of operation and maintenance of a car has a great influence on the cost.

“If the car has not been in a major accident, its parts have not been replaced with non-original ones, it has been serviced by official dealers or reliable services and there is documentary evidence of this, the car will cost more than the median, and this is justified. But if it costs less than the average, it should be surprising why they are trying to sell such a good car at first glance at a lower price than the market. And vice versa: a car with an unfavorable or opaque ownership history should objectively cost less,” experts noted.

Experts recommend judging the history and careful operation of the car by: external defects, the condition of the interior, as well as a test drive, during which you can analyze the proper start and operation of the engine, the presence of suspicious noises, the operation of the brake system, and the presence of jerks when shifting gears.

Another sign that indicates an inadequate price tag is abnormal performance indicators.

“There are standard indicators of car operation that are similar for all car enthusiasts. Of course, as in terms of extreme price values, the boundaries of what is possible are wide, but on average Russian car enthusiasts drive from 10 thousand to 30 thousand km per year, and usually own one car for at least three years. Values ​​beyond these limits should raise questions, especially if they are emphasized in the ad as the reason for the high cost,” the service explained.

Experts clarified that selling a car a year after purchase due to the accumulation of funds for a car of a higher class is possible, but in this case it is better to conduct a more thorough technical check of the car to make sure that the inflated price guarantees the same high quality.

“The last factor – unpreparedness for a reasoned bargain – is more likely to concern the personality of the seller than the condition of the car. You can be sure that the price tag is adequate if the current owner has a reasoned approach to the issue of pricing. For example, he can list the advantages of a car without reducing them to “not broken, not painted,” and responds adequately to arguments for bargaining. Then the cost of the car is most likely economically justified and meets market conditions. If the seller insists on some fixed price without explaining the reasons, it is probably primarily important for him to get exactly this amount for personal needs, which means that the cost of the car is adjusted to desires, and not to reality – this approach to pricing cannot be called adequate “, concluded SberAuto.

Earlier, on March 18, Autostat Info reported that the turnover from the sale of passenger cars in Russia from January to February 2024 increased from 240 billion to 328 billion rubles. At the same time, the indicator for the second month of this year became the highest on the market over the past 12 months.