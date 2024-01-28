In conditions of personnel shortage, 86% of enterprises and organizations are now operating, the recruiting service SuperJob told Izvestia. Since the beginning of the year, most companies have been experiencing a shortage of personnel, regardless of staff size and industry, they noted.

According to the service, transport and logistics companies, industrialists, trade organizations and service sector enterprises most often talk about staff shortages.

“There is a shortage of drivers and warehouse workers in the logistics industry. In the production and construction sectors – skilled workers and engineers. In sales there are line sales personnel, loaders, and order pickers,” the service said.

In the service sector, according to SuperJob, there is a shortage of foremen and car service workers. The financial sector needs sales and customer service managers. The IT industry needs programmers, product managers, devops and devops engineers.

