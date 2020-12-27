Dating app users make a lot of mistakes. We are talking, in particular, about a profile photo or filling out the “biography” section. The main mistakes of users in a conversation with the Daily Mail were named by experts.

For example, Sanjay Panchal, founder of the dating app Elate, said that it is better to use a medium or close-up photo for a profile. At the same time, it is better to take pictures without glasses – such pictures gain fewer likes, because the face is not visible behind the glasses. In addition, he advised to avoid group photos or photos with someone who might be mistaken for a couple.

Melissa Hobley, director of marketing for OkCupid, recommended filling out the profile as specifically as possible. Thus, the likelihood of finding a suitable pair increases, she explained. “Most dating apps are designed to sign you up as quickly as possible, so people end up writing short, boring or formulaic bios. Spend a little more time on this and write something that stands out, ”Panchal advised.

Two more experts pointed out that users do not like negativity. Therefore, it is better to indicate in the profile what you expect from a partner than what you do not want to see in him. Also Natasha Briefel, marketing director of the British brand Badoo UK, advised not to be limited to a certain type when looking for a pair on the Internet. It’s better to open yourself up to meet new people, she said.