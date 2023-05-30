A group of business leaders and experts, including Sam Altman, creator of ChatGBT, warned in a statement posted online on Tuesday that the rise of artificial intelligence risks the “extinction” of humanity.

The signatories of the statement, which was posted on the website of the US-based nonprofit organization Center for AI Safety, said that combating risks related to artificial intelligence should be “a global priority, like other risks at the community level, such as epidemics and nuclear war.”

Jeffrey Hinton, who co-signed the statement and is considered one of the founding fathers of artificial intelligence, warned of its dangers when he left his position at Google in early May.

And he stressed, via the New York Times, that progress in the artificial intelligence sector poses “grave risks to society and humanity.”

Last March, hundreds of global experts, including billionaire Elon Musk, who was among the founders of OpenAI in 2015 and left its board of directors in 2018, called for a six-month cessation of research aimed at finding artificial intelligence technologies more powerful than ChatG. BT”, expressing their fear of the “great dangers to humanity” that this technology poses.

OpenAI’s launch last March of ChatGPT-4, a new, more powerful version of ChatGPT that became available for use at the end of 2022, is an indication of the rapid spread of AI that is becoming “generic”. Which provides human cognitive capabilities and thus eliminates many professions.

American Sam Altman continues to express his fears of the possibility of artificial intelligence causing “serious damage to the world”, by falsifying the results of electoral processes, for example, or bringing about radical changes in the labor market.