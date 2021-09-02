Al-Buhairi had made the news in Egypt, after he was kidnapped in the city of Mahalla in Gharbia Governorate, northwest of Cairo, last week, in a case known as the “Mahalla Child.”

3 people kidnapped Ziad Al-Behairi from his mother’s hands in front of a commercial store, and surveillance cameras documented the incident; What made it easier for the security services to track down the perpetrators and retrieve the child within 24 hours, and preliminary investigations revealed that the motive for the kidnapping was a ransom demand..

“individual behavior“

Abla El-Hawary, a member of the Egyptian Parliament, told Sky News Arabia that kidnapping children is not a phenomenon in Egypt, but rather an individual behavior..

With regard to crime deterrence, she said that the Penal Code criminalized the abduction of children and made the penalty wrong; because they are associated with other crimes; There are those who are kidnapped for the purpose of revenge, or to demand a ransom, or sexual abuse, or to use the child to beg, and the penalty may reach 20 years..

However, it called for more efforts to besiege the crime of begging, because it is a major reason for kidnapping children in order to exploit them to elicit people’s sympathy..

Sabri Othman, director of the Child Rescue Service of the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, agreed that there is no child abduction phenomenon, telling Sky News Arabia that the statistics do not reach the point where kidnappings have so far been considered a “phenomenon.”“.

Post-traumatic stress therapy

The effects of the kidnapping of the child do not end when he is returned to his family, as according to Rehab Al-Awadi, a mental health consultant, the child needs treatment by the family to erase any traces of shock and horror deposited inside him during his kidnapping and threat.

She explained to “Sky News Arabia” that the child, after his return, suffers from anxiety, nail biting, muscle tension, difficulty concentrating, and depressed people, and his parents must contain him and talk to him constantly, and he is not left alone, but sleeps among his parents to feel safe..

She advised to involve him in a sporting activity and encourage him to engage in a hobby such as drawing and the game of jaw and assembly in order to empty his anger from those who harmed him, expecting that the suffering of the children who were exposed to the Al-Buhairi experience would not be prolonged. In view of the interest he felt from the state, security, the media and the people of his village, who set the most wonderful example of cooperation, saying that this is one of the characteristics of Egyptian society..

As for the child going out again to the street, the expert recommended that it be done gradually, so he stays in his home for 10 days, and the first time he does not go out alone, and it is preferable that he visit relatives.

She also advised parents to be patient and not punish the child; Because he will show the behavior of raising his voice and violence, and at the same time she called on officials to toughen the penalty for kidnapping children to death.

Reports of child kidnapping increased in 2010, and increased further after the instability that the country was exposed to in 2011. According to the latest statistics issued by the Child Helpline, Egypt witnesses two kidnappings per day on average within the population of 100 million people..