a sale of The Walt Disney Company to Manzana is a possibility according to several analysts cited in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter. The possibility of a merger between Manzana and Disney has been discussed for years, especially when Steve Jobs was on the board of directors of Disneybut it never materialized and some executives still believe it’s an unlikely proposition.

However, as tech companies continue to carve up the entertainment industry to find content for their voracious streaming viewers without tapping into existing resources, the idea is making more and more sense. The CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, left the door open for such a merger in recent comments, although he suggested that it is not currently part of his plans. A sign that things are heading in that direction would be that Disney sell assets to make the company a more agile and affordable acquisition for Manzana, which raises Iger’s recent observation about the possible sale of linear television assets of Disneyas abc and fx.

If Iger decides to sell Disney, Manzana seems the most likely buyer. The tech giant has the cash and needs content to fuel its streaming service AppleTV+ (Iger had served on the board of directors of Manzana for years, but he quit the day he Manzana announced its service, a clear competitor to Disney+).

There are obstacles to the sale. Getting the price right is one, and the government is the other. Under the Biden administration, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Justice Department have been more active in seeking to stop major corporate mergers, successfully halting the sale of Simon and Schuster to Penguin Random House and unsuccessfully trying to prevent Microsoft I bought Activision Blizzard.

Both cases are relevant to the legal issues that could arise in a lawsuit against an agreement between Manzana and Disney. In the Simon and Schuster case, the FTC won using a monopoly argument, asserting that the merger would leave authors with very little choice of where to sell their work. That same argument could be used against a merger that offers fewer outlets for television and film distribution, even though Disney could divest some of the studio assets it obtained in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox to counter that tactic. In case of Microsoft is of more interest in this matter because it is another case of a tech company buying a content producer, although in that case, it was about video game content rather than streaming entertainment. All this might be meaningless, however, if the theoretical deal is made under a Republican administration, since the GOP has historically been more lenient when it comes to fighting corporate consolidation.

Some analysts are also not convinced that Disney is moving in this direction, feeling that the return of Iger as CEO and the possible sale of linear television assets are signs that the board of directors of Disney look for leadership and long-term planning, not a quick sale.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: It is very likely that this will happen, I would bet because they would first wait to see if the next president of the United States is a Republican, which is also very likely due to the poor performance of the current administration and the bad image that Biden gives with his blunders that they seem to be due to their advanced age.