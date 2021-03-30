Experts: Inaction in the face of climate change costs more than fighting it

More than 700 international economists specializing in climate affairs considered in a report published Monday that action to combat climate change would be less costly to the economy than indolence in confronting this crisis.

Among the 738 economists surveyed by the Institute for Policy Integrity of New York University, 66% agree that the positives resulting from a significant reduction in emissions by 2050 will outweigh the costs, while 74% of them assert that “immediate and strong” action is a matter. It is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, after this was the opinion of 50% of those in 2015.

Institute director Peter Howard said, “People who have spent their careers studying economics are largely unanimous that climate change may be more costly and destructive.”

And if climate warming continues at the current pace, the value of economic damage will reach 1700 billion dollars annually by 2025, and will approach 30 thousand billion dollars annually by 2075, according to the expectations of economists whose opinions the investigation surveyed, all of whom are the authors of studies on climate change published in economic magazines.

The economic consequences of inaction in tackling the climate crisis exacerbate the income gap between rich and poor countries, according to 89% of researchers. About 70% of these economists also believe that climate change will exacerbate inequality between the popular and well-off classes.

However, experts are optimistic about the rapid development of green energy sources, as they considered that more than 50% of the global energy package will be formed from zero-emissions technologies by 2050, while the current percentage is close to 10%.