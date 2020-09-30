Experts believe that in Russia it is worth extending the loan vacation program for borrowers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This is reported on September 30 “RIA News”.

For example, Evgenia Lazareva, head of the All-Russia People’s Front project “For the Rights of Borrowers”, called the law on credit vacations one of the main measures to support Russians.

However, she noted that to date, when the deadline for accepting applications for such a service expires, many borrowers have not been able to regain their previous level of earnings. In this regard, she predicted an increase in the number of bankruptcies by the end of the year.

“At the same time, the government is extending some support measures, and we hope that the loan vacation program can also be extended. The banking sector, obviously, will not be happy about this extension, ”Lazareva told the agency.

Pavel Samiev, General Director of the Analytical Center BusinessDrom, Chairman of the Opora Rossii Committee on Financial Markets, agrees with this opinion. He stressed that extending anti-crisis measures, including these credit holidays, is worth considering, especially in an environment where new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

On September 14, from the materials of the Central Bank, it became known that the largest banks in Russia canceled about 23 thousand applications of Russians on credit vacations under the state program.

On April 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that gives citizens and small businesses the right to apply to a bank with a demand for a deferral of loan payments for up to six months. At the same time, the service can be provided only to those borrowers whose incomes for the previous month decreased by 30% or more compared to the average monthly income of the previous year.